AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Maryland’s presidential and state primaries

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump look to pad their delegate totals in Maryland as the presidential primary campaign enters its final weeks. Maryland voters on Tuesday will also decide contested primaries in a U.S. Senate race that has further complicated Democratic efforts to keep control of the narrowly divided chamber this fall. Former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan’s late entry into the race has given Republicans hope of a possible pick-up in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican U.S. senator since 1980. The leading Democratic primary candidates are U.S. Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

