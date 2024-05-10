Betting money for the WNBA is pouring in on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The betting public is throwing money on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever as the WNBA prepares to open one of the more-anticipated seasons in league history. A Fever championship would have bookmakers sweating. They are the biggest liability at BetMGM Sportsbook. Nearly half the betting tickets are on the Fever. They open the season Tuesday at the Connecticut Sun. Indiana is second in money wagered at 29%. That is behind the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces at 41.5%.

