Bob Ross’ legacy lives on in new ‘The Joy of Painting’ series

When Bob Ross died of complications from cancer in 1995, he had completed about half of the paintings he planned to teach from in a 32 season of “The Joy of Painting.” In the new series “The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season,” a certified Bob Ross instructor recreates those works demonstrating wet-on-wet oil painting in 30 minutes. Hankins has the blessing of Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross, Inc. Her parents and Ross co-founded the company together. Kowalski believes Ross would be proud of the new show and their efforts to keep his legacy alive.

