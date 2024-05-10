Skip to Content
AP National

Bob Ross’ legacy lives on in new ‘The Joy of Painting’ series

By
Published 7:32 AM

By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press

When Bob Ross died of complications from cancer in 1995, he had completed about half of the paintings he planned to teach from in a 32 season of “The Joy of Painting.”  In the new series “The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season,” a certified Bob Ross instructor recreates those works demonstrating wet-on-wet oil painting in 30 minutes. Hankins has the blessing of Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross, Inc. Her parents and Ross co-founded the company together. Kowalski believes Ross would be proud of the new show and their efforts to keep his legacy alive.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content