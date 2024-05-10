Civil War General William T. Sherman’s sword and other relics to be auctioned off in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bidders will fight with their dollars next week for personal relics and a sword used by Civil War Union General William Tecumseh Sherman at an auction house in Columbus, Ohio. The president of Fleischer’s Auctions said a conservative estimated sales price for the saber is between $40,000-$60,000 and Sherman’s entire collection could sell as high as $300,000. Sherman’s capture of Atlanta in September 1864 helped President Abraham Lincoln win a second term, ensuring that his fight to preserve the Union would continue. The auction will also include relics from 18th, 19th and 20th century American history.

