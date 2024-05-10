Death toll in bombings at displacement camps in eastern Congo rises to at least 35

GOMA, Congo (AP) — An official in Congo says the death toll in the bombings of two camps for displaced people in the country’s east last week has risen to at least 35. Member of Parliament Éric Bwanapuwa provided the updated figure Friday. Both the Congolese government and M23 rebels have blamed each other for the bombings of the Mugunga and Lac Vert displacement camps. The U.S. State Department has accused M23 and the army of neighboring Rwanda. U.N. experts and the U.S. government contend Rwanda is backing the rebels. Rwanda denies the claims.

