Environmental activists attack case containing a copy of the Magna Carta but document is unscathed

LONDON (AP) — Two environmental activists have attacked a glass case containing an original copy of the Magna Carta at the British Library, causing minor damage to the re-enforced box but leaving the historic document unscathed. The pair of protesters from Just Stop Oil, a group that has caused widespread disruption in Britain in its campaign to end to the world’s reliance on fossil fuels, pounded on the case with a hammer and chisel. The Rev. Sue Parfitt, 82, and Judy Bruce, 85, a retired biology teacher, released a statement Friday saying that they targeted the document to highlight the dangers of climate change.

