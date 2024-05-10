Flavor Flav is the official hype man for the US women’s water polo team in the Paris Olympics
By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer
Flavor Flav believes the hype on the three-time defending Olympic champion U.S. women’s water polo team, and now he’s stepping in to help their quest for another gold medal. The clock-wearing rap icon is sponsoring the team and will be its official hype man at the Paris Games. Team captain Maggie Steffens asked for more support on social media, which caught Flav’s attention. The Public Enemy member is finalizing a deal that will make him a USA Water Polo sponsor and the official hype man for a program seeking a bigger spotlight.