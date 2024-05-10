How to watch (and stream) the Eurovision Song Contest final

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Acts from more than two dozen countries will take the stage in Malmo, Sweden, to compete in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest. The action kicks off Saturday at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time, which is 8 p.m. in Britain and 3 p.m. Eastern in the U.S. and Canada. The competition will be aired by national broadcasters in participating nations. In some territories, it’ll be watchable on Eurovision’s YouTube channel. In the U.S., Eurovision will stream live on Peacock. Viewers in nonparticipating countries can vote online or using the Eurovision app. Viewers in participating countries can also vote by phone or text message.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.