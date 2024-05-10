Legal Marijuana Now Party loses major status with Minnesota Supreme Court ruling

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Friday booted the Legal Marijuana Now Party as a major political party in the state. Now only Democrats and Republicans will be the main political players with automatic ballot access for candidates, and other major party benefits. The chair of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party asked the court earlier this year to decertify the Legal Marijuana Now Party, alleging the party failed to meet legal requirements. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office said the Legal Marijuana Now Party will have to file a notice that has met requirements to be a minor political party.

