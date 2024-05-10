Louisiana court may reopen window for lawsuits by adult victims of childhood sex abuse

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court has agreed to reconsider its ruling that wiped out a law giving adult victims of childhood sexual abuse a renewed opportunity to file damage lawsuits. In a 4-3 ruling in March, the state’s highest court had said the law passed in 2021 law conflicted with due process rights in the state constitution. Justices James Genovese, Scott Crichton, Jefferson Hughes and Piper Griffin had been in the majority in March. But in Friday’s order, Crichton and Griffin joined Chief Justice John Weimer and justices Jay McCallum and William Crain to grant a rehearing.

