Makeshift shelter saves hundreds of dogs amid floods in southern Brazil

CANOAS, Brazil (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers have set up a makeshift dog shelter in an abandoned, roofless warehouse in the Brazilian city of Canoas, one of the hardest hit by floods since last week. They treat and feed sick, injured and hungry dogs, hoping to reunite them with their owners. Their work is at full speed on Friday morning as heavy rains are expected again in the region for the weekend. Floods in Rio Grande do Sul have killed at least 107 people. Another 136 are reported missing and more than 230,000 have been displaced, according to state authorities. There is no official tally for the number of animals that have died or are missing, but local media estimated the number to be in the thousands.

