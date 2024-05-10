Malta’s deputy prime minister resigns, ends EU Commission bid, as he faces charges in hospital deal

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s deputy prime minister has resigned and ended his European Commission bid. The resignation of Chris Fearne came after he was charged with fraud in a hospital scandal roiling the Mediterranean island nation. In his resignation letter, Fearne denied wrongdoing but said he must put Malta before everything else. He resigned days after news emerged that he is facing charges of fraud and misappropriation of funds related to an investigation into the government’s 2015 deal to turn over management of three hospitals to a private company. The concession was annulled by the courts last year in a judgment that cited fraud.

