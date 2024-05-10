North Korean leader Kim supervises latest test of new multiple rocket launcher

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system the country plans to deploy to its forces starting this year as it bolsters its lineup of weapons targeting South Korean population centers. State media said Friday’s test confirmed the “advantage and destructive power” of the 240-millimeter multiple rocket launcher and its guided shells. The agency said the system will be deployed to combat units from 2024 to 2026 to replace older weapons. North Korea in recent months has maintained an accelerated pace in weapons testing as it expands its military capabilities while diplomacy with the United States and South Korea remains stalled.

