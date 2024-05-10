Skip to Content
Putin reappoints Mishustin as Russia’s prime minister

Published 12:35 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister for the lower house’s approval. Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the house, the State Duma, will hold a session later Friday to consider Mishustin’s candidacy. Mishustin’s approval is a mere proforma in the Kremlin-controlled parliament. Mishustin held the job for the past four years. In line with the law, he submitted his Cabinet’s resignation on Tuesday when Putin began his fifth presidential term at a glittering Kremlin inauguration. Mishustin’s reappointment was widely expected.

