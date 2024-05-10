Syria’s Kurdish-led force hands over 2 IS militants suspected in 2014 mass killing of Iraqi troops

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led force has handed over to Baghdad two Islamic State militants suspected of involvement in the 2014 massacre of Iraqi soldiers. A Syrian war monitor said on Friday that the handover came a day after Iraq’s intelligence service said it had brought back to the country three IS members from outside Iraq. The Islamic State group captured an estimated 1,700 Iraqi soldiers after seizing Saddam Hussein’s hometown of Tikrit in 2014. The soldiers were trying to flee from nearby Camp Speicher, a former U.S. base. Shortly after taking Tikrit, IS posted graphic images of IS militants shooting and killing the soldiers.

By BASSEM MROUE and ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.