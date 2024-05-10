Skip to Content
Unusual floods in eastern Congo causing hardship to almost half a million people, WFP says

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Floods in South Kivu and Tanganyika provinces in eastern Congo have hit nearly half a million people, creating food shortages, displacements and risk of diseases, according to a World Food Program report released Wednesday. WFP said it lacked resources to respond to the needs of people in areas impacted by the floods. Extreme weather has also hit other countries in recent days.

