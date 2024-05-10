WABC Radio suspends Rudy Giuliani for flouting ban on discussing discredited election claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has responded to a report he’s been suspended from WABC Radio and had his daily show canceled over his violation of a ban on discussing discredited 2020 election claims. The former New York City mayor says the station’s ban was overly broad and “a clear violation of free speech.” Giuliani issued a statement saying he had heard of WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis’ decision through “a leak” to The New York Times. He said he hadn’t been informed ahead of time of the ban, but The Associated Press obtained a letter dated Thursday in which Catsimatidis reminded Giuliani of the prohibition. Catsimatidis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

