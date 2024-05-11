A parliamentary election runoff puts hard-liners firmly in charge of Iran’s parliament

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s hard-liners have won most of the remaining seats in an election run-off to give them full control over the country’s parliament, authorities say. They did not give details of the turnout. The result, and that of the previous vote in March, gives hard-liners 233 of the 290 seats in Iran’s parliament, according to an Associated Press tally. Hard-liners seek more cultural and social restrictions based on Islamic sharia, including demanding that women wear the Islamic veil in public. They also express enmity toward the West, particularly the United States. Those politicians calling for change in the country’s government, known broadly as reformists, were generally barred from running in the election.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.