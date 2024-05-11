Ex-GOP Gov. Hogan is popular with some Maryland Democrats, but not enough to put him in the Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Democrats are trying to decide which Senate candidate is best positioned to beat Republican Larry Hogan, a popular former governor. The leading choices for voters Tuesday in the crowded Democratic field are David Trone, who’s in his third term in Congress, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. It’s not hard to find Democrats who like Hogan and voted for him in his two winning races for governor. But with control of the Senate in play in November’s elections, Maryland Democrats are looking to pick a nominee they believe would be the best one to keep the seat in party hands.

