Experts say gun alone doesn’t justify deadly force in fatal shooting of Florida airman

The killing of a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman by a Florida sheriff’s deputy responding to a phoned-in complaint about an argument has the airman’s family calling for charges, saying the shooting was completely unjustified. Authorities, though, say the May 3 killing of Roger Fortson at his home is a clear case of self-defense involving an Okaloosa County deputy who had to make a split-second, life-or-death decision. The deputy, whose name and race haven’t been released, shot Fortson six times after Fortson answered his door while holding a gun that was pointed down. Body camera footage shows that the deputy opened fire within seconds and shot Fortson six times before yelling at Fortson to drop his weapon.

By JEFF MARTIN and CLAUDIA LAUER The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.