Former Florida Governor, Senator Bob Graham remembered for his civility

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Family and friends have remembered former Florida Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham as a politician who usually avoided rancor, enjoyed meeting regular Floridians and always behaved civilly, even behind closed doors. About 200 people gathered for a Saturday memorial service at Miami Lakes United Church of Christ for the two-term governor and three-term senator, who died last month at 87. Former aides said that even in stressful meetings, he never engaged in pettiness or gossip. Former Congresswoman Gwen Graham said her father was always her inspiration and role model, and there was never a day she wasn’t proud to be his daughter.

By TERRY SPENCER and LYNNE SLADKY Associated Press

