Lithuanians vote in a presidential election as anxieties rise over Russia and the war in Ukraine

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanians are casting votes in a presidential election on Sunday at a time when Russian gains on the battlefield in Ukraine are fueling greater fears about Moscow’s intentions. Those concerns are particularly pronounced in the strategically important Baltic region. The popular incumbent, Gitanas Nausėda, is favored to win another five-year term in office. But there are eight candidates running in all, making it unlikely that he or any other can muster the 50% of the votes needed to win outright on Sunday. In that case, a runoff will be held on May 26.

