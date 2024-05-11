Some older Americans splurge to keep homes accessible while others struggle to make safety upgrades

NEW YORK (AP) — Living at home as long as possible is preferred by a vast majority of adults over 50. But the real estate market and inflation has made doing so less of a choice. Locked into low mortgage rates too good to give up, some baby boomers and older members of Generation X with enough extra case are making upgrades to keep their homes both enjoyable and accessible as they age. The demand for inconspicuous bathtub bars, showers that can accommodate a wheelchair and other amenities has given home improvement chains, contractors, designers and architects a noticeable lift. But it’s also exposing an economic divide since lower-income boomers often struggle to age-proof their properties.

