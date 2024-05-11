Trump is increasingly directing personal attacks against independent rival Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump is known for leveling constant and often personal attacks on top rivals such as Joe Biden. Lately, he’s increasingly taking that same approach against independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This past week, Trump posted a video online where he called Kennedy “fake,” a “Democrat ‘Plant’” and “Radical Left Liberal who’s been put in place” to help Biden. Directing such attacks at Kennedy may signal concern from Trump and his campaign about the independent’s bid. It’s expected to be a tight November election, and a third-party hopeful siphoning even a small amount of support could sink one of the major candidates.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.