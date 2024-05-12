Apple Store employees in Maryland vote to authorize a first strike over working conditions

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Workers at the first Apple Store to unionize have now also authorized a first strike against the tech giant’s retail operations. A statement from the union representing the workers at a store in Towson, Maryland says they voted late Saturday to authorize a strike. No date was set for the strike. The vote follows what the union called “over a year of negotiations with Apple management that yielded unsatisfactory outcomes.” The workers are seeking changes in what they call unpredictable scheduling practices and are wanting wages that align with the local cost of living. Apple did not return a request for comment.

