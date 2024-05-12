Armed man killed, 3 officers wounded in Atlanta street altercation, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Atlanta say three police officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an altercation that left a man dead. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says officers responded at 5:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of an armed person and encountered a man with a handgun and a knife on Desoto Avenue. Schierbaum says a struggle resulted in the man being killed. One officer was shot in the shoulder, another was shot in the leg and the third suffered a grazing wound. The police did not immediately identity the deceased man.

