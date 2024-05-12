Caitlin Clark, much like Larry Bird, the focus of talks about race and double standards in sports

WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, like NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird was 45 years ago, is involuntarily the focus of discussions about race and her transition to professional basketball. She is – and from all indications is content with — just being another basketball player trying to win a title. And though Clark hasn’t said anything to fuel the Black-white narrative surrounding her, talks are about a double standard are being had. Still, the race-based debate over perceived slights to Black players or favoritism toward Clark is not going away as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft prepares for her first regular-season game.

