‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ reigns at box office with $56.5 million opening

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” has reigned over the weekend box office. Studio estimates Sunday said the latest installment in the “Apes” franchise brought in $56.5 million in North American theaters. It was a much-needed surge for what could be an uncertain summer in theaters. Ryan Gosling’s “The Fall Guy” underperformed in ticket sales last week. This week it was No. 2 with $13.7 million. Zendaya’s tennis thriller “Challengers” was third with $4.7 million. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” had the third best opening of 2024 so far, after “Dune: Part Two” and “Kung Fu Panda 4.”

