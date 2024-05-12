Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Mexico-Guatemala border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken the border of Mexico and Guatemala driving frightened residents into the streets. The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. Sunday near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, where a river by the same name divides the two countries. There were no immediate reports of damage, but more mountainous, remote parts of the border are prone to landslides. The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and a depth of 47 miles (75 kilometers).

