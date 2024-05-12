Swiss fans get ready to welcome Eurovision winner Nemo back home

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss Eurovision fans were getting ready to give a hero’s welcome to singer Nemo, who won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest with “The Code,” an operatic pop-rap ode to the singer’s journey toward embracing a nongender identity. National broadcaster SRF said the singer, was to land in Zurich on Sunday night. Switzerland’s contestant beat Croatian rocker Baby Lasagna to the title, winning the most points from a combination of national juries and viewers around the world. The 24-year-old Nemo is the first nonbinary winner of the contest that has long been embraced as a safe haven by the LGBTQ community. Nemo is also the first Swiss winner since 1988, when Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion competed under the Swiss flag.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.