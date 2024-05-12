Trump suggests Chinese migrants are in the US to build an ‘army.’ The migrants tell another story

NEW YORK (AP) — The daily struggle to find work for Chinese immigrants living illegally in a borough of New York is a far cry from the picture Donald Trump and other Republicans have sought to paint. The former president has repeatedly suggested that Chinese migrants are a coordinated group of “military-age” men who have come to the United States to build an “army.” Immigrants who talked to The Associated Press said they came to the U.S. to escape poverty in China or the threat of persecution in their repressive home country. Asian advocacy organizations say they’re concerned the exaggerated rhetoric could fuel further harassment against Asians in the U.S.

By FU TING, ALI SWENSON and DIDI TANG Associated Press

