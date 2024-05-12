UK foreign secretary says halting arms sales to Israel would only strengthen Hamas

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary has said that halting arms exports to Israel is “not a wise path” and would only strengthen Hamas. Asked whether the U.K. would follow the U.S. in threatening to cut the supply of offensive weapons to Israel if it carried out an attack on Rafah, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that Britain supplies only a very small amount of Israel’s weapons. He says arms sales licences can be withdrawn if it’s judged there’s “a serious risk of a serious international human rights violation.”

