Vast coin collection of Danish magnate is going on sale a century after his death

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The vast coin collection of a Danish butter magnate is set to finally go to on sale a century after his death, and could fetch up to $72 million. Lars Emil Bruun, also known as L.E. Bruun, stipulated in his will that his 20,000-piece collection be safeguarded for 100 years before being sold. Deeply moved by the devastation of World War I, he wanted the collection to serve as a reserve for Denmark, fearing another war. Now, over a century since Bruun’s death at age 71 in 1923, the New York-based rare coin auction house Stack’s Bowers will begin auctioning the collection this fall, with several sales planned over the coming years.

