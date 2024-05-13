Controlled demolition at Baltimore bridge collapse site on track

BALTIMORE (AP) — Crews are on track to conduct a controlled demolition of the largest remaining steel span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The demolition was postponed Sunday afternoon because of thunderstorms in the area. It’s now scheduled to happen Monday evening. The steel span landed on the bow of a massive container ship that lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s support columns shortly after leaving the Port of Baltimore on March 26. Since then, the ship has been stuck amid the wreckage. Officials said the ship’s crew will remain onboard and shelter below deck while the explosives are detonated.

