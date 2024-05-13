Donald Trump’s GOP allies show up in force as Michael Cohen takes the stand in hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump’s hush money trial reaches a pivotal moment the former president’s allies are out in force and serving as his voice to criticize the process and people while Trump himself is under a gag order. Trump was accompanied to court Monday by some of his top congressional surrogates, including U.S. Sens. JD Vance of Ohio and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. The phalanx of high-level supporters was the biggest single showing of the allies Trump has started inviting to join him in court. The gag order limits what Trump can publicly say as he fights the charges, but his allies aren’t subject to the rule and are freer to speak out. Vance is reportedly on Trump’s shortlist for vice presidential running mate

