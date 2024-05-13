Florida man sentenced to 3 years in prison for firebombing California Planned Parenthood clinic

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 21-year-old Florida man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for firebombing a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic in 2022. Xavier Batten pleaded guilty in January. The judge on Monday said Batten had committed a “cowardly crime” that showed “no empathy for women and their rights.” The clinic in Costa Mesa was bombed on March 13, 2022. The facility was closed at the time and no one was injured. A co-defendant, 24-year-old Chance Brannon, was sentenced last month to nine years in prison. Another co-defendant will be sentenced later this month.

