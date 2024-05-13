‘Judge Judy’ Sheindlin sues for defamation over National Enquirer, InTouch Weekly stories

NEW YORK (AP) — “Judge Judy” Sheindlin has sued the parent company of InTouch Weekly and the National Enquirer over what she says are false stories about her speaking out on the Menendez brothers murder case. The television judge said the publications apparently used quotes from a Fox Nation docuseries about the case and falsely attributed them to her. The tabloid stories claimed Sheindlin was backing an effort by Lyle and Erik Menendez to get a new trial regarding the 1989 murder of their parents. Sheindlin said the story is fabricated and she is seeking damages. There was no immediate comment from Accelerate360 Media, which owns both publications.

