Mississippi governor signs law restricting transgender people’s use of bathrooms and locker rooms

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a new law regulating transgender people’s use of bathrooms, locker rooms and dormitories in public education buildings. Mississippi becomes at least the 12th state to restrict transgender students from using facilities that align with their gender identity. Reeves on Monday criticized a federal regulation banning blanket policies that bar transgender students from school bathrooms aligning with their gender, among other provisions. The new Mississippi law requires all public education institutions in Mississippi to equip their buildings with single-sex bathrooms, changing areas and dormitories. People would only be allowed to enter spaces that correspond to their sex assigned at birth.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.