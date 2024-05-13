Nazi flag-bearing man who crashed a truck into barriers near the White House pleads guilty to felony

A Missouri man who crashed a rental truck into White House barriers and showed a Nazi flag before his arrest last year has pleaded guilty to damaging government property. Court records show that 20-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony on Monday. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich is scheduled to sentence him on Aug. 23. Last May, Kandula drove a U-Haul truck onto a sidewalk before ramming it into metal bollard barriers near White House grounds. He nearly struck two people who were standing next to a park bench, but nobody was injured.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.