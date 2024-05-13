Reports of army killing of villagers in Myanmar supported by photos and harrowing tale of a survivor

BANGKOK (AP) — Reports that soldiers of Myanmar’s military government last week carried out a massacre of more than 30 civilians in a village in central Myanmar have been supported in interviews with a local administrator and a man who says he survived the killings. The bloodshed on Saturday morning in Let Htoke Taw village in Sagaing region’s Myinmu township was first reported by independent media. It was the latest of three mass killings in the past few days in Myanmar’s brutal civil war. Myanmar has been mired in violence since the military’s February 2021 seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi prompted nationwide peaceful protests that security forces suppressed with deadly force.

