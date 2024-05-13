UNC board slashes diversity program funding to divert money to public safety resources

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees voted to cut diversity program funding for next year’s budget. The board voted during a special meeting on Monday to discuss budget changes. The funding will be diverted to public safety and policing instead. Trustee Marty Kotis says the allocation change is much needed as the university has become the center of pro-Palestinian campus protests in North Carolina. The UNC Board of Governors is expected to vote on a diversity policy change that would potentially eliminate DEI jobs across the university system next week.

