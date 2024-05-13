Wisconsin Senate plans to vote on overriding Evers veto of PFAS funding, other bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans say the Wisconsin Senate will be voting to override the Democratic governor’s veto of at least five bills. The votes set for Tuesday include a measure setting a framework for spending $125 million to fight PFAS pollution. Democrats on Monday decried the votes as desperate election year stunts. At the same time, Gov. Tony Evers said he was countersuing the Legislature in a fight over spending $50 million on a new literacy program. Both moves come six months before the election and are just the latest political jousting between Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature.

