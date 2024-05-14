A wildfire in western Canada is growing. More people nearby are told to leave

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — More people are being told to leave an area of western Canada at threat from a nearby wildfire that has grown significantly in the past day. Forecasts call for wind that could blow the fire closer to Fort Nelson. Emergency workers have been calling as many of the estimated 50 residents still in town and urging them to go. Several wildfires are burning across Western Canada. In 2023, Canada experienced a record number of wildfires that caused choking smoke in parts of the U.S. and forced more than 235,000 Canadians to evacuate their communities.

