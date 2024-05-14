At least 1 dead after severe storms roll through Louisiana, other southern states

Authorities say at least one person is dead in Louisiana after storms slammed several southern states, including many areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record. Authorities say the death happened near the town of Henderson. They said a tornado appeared to have struck the area, but gave no details of how the person died. Henderson is about 100 miles west of New Orleans. More than 60,000 customers in Louisiana were without power Tuesday morning.

