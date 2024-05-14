Colorado Avalanche try to forge ahead after losing Valeri Nichushkin to six-month suspension

DENVER (AP) — For a second consecutive year, the Avalanche are on the brink of elimination with Valeri Nichushkin, one of their top players, unavailable due to circumstances away from the ice. The 29-year-old Russian forward was suspended for at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league’s player assistance program. The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced the news about an hour before the start of the Avalanche’s 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 4. The Avalanche trail the second-round series 3-1.

