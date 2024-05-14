ESPN announces Jason Kelce’s hiring. He will be part of the ‘Monday Night Football’ pregame show

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Kelce is officially a member of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” team. ESPN announced Kelce had signed a multiyear agreement on Tuesday during a presentation to advertisers in New York. He will also be a part of ESPN’s Super Bowl week coverage. Kelce will replace Robert Griffin III, who will continue with the network as a college football analyst. Scott Van Pelt became the host of the “Monday Night Football” pregame show last season with Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark as the other analysts.

