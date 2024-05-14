Free ‘Buzz Book’ compilation includes excerpts from Dava Sobel, Jami Attenberg

NEW YORK (AP) — New fiction from Jami Attenberg and books from young adult authors Kwame Mbalia and Robert Beatty and the latest book on science from best-selling writer Dava Sobel are among the upcoming works excerpted for a free e-compilation. The industry newsletter Publishers Lunch on Tuesday released “Buzz Books 2024: Fall/Winter,” which includes previews from dozens of fiction, nonfiction, young adult and debut books. Featured novels include Attenberg’s “A Reason to See You Again,” Fiona Davis’ “The Stolen Queen,” Betsy Lerner’s “Shred Sisters” and the debut work “The Undercurrent” by Sarah Sawyer. Sobel’s new book is “The Element of Marie Curie.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.