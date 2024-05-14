How Cannes works, from the standing ovations to the juries to the Palm Dog

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival is hallowed ground in cinema but understanding its unique landscape can be confounding. The Côte d’Azur festival, which kicked off Tuesday, is a 10-day ballet of spectacle and film where even the photographers wear tuxedos, standing ovations are timed with stopwatches and movies tend to be referred to by the names of their directors. Have you seen “the Almodóvar,” “the Malick,” “the Coppola”? From the outside, it can seem mad. From the inside, it can be hardly less disorienting. But grasping some of Cannes quirks and traditions can help you understand just what is unspooling in the south of France and, what, exactly, a Palm Dog is.

