North Carolina bill to curb mask-wearing in protests could make it illegal for medical reasons too

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in North Carolina have proposed a bill that would enhance penalties for people wearing a mask during a crime or intentionally blocking traffic during protests. The bill passed its first committee on Tuesday. Critics say the law would make it illegal to wear a mask in public as a way to protect against COVID-19 or for other health reasons. Republican Sen. Buck Newton brushed off concerns that the law was overly broad. He said he expects authorities to use “good common sense,” adding, “We didn’t see Granny getting arrested in the Walmart pre-COVID.” During public comment, several people said the “anti-protest bill” aimed to curb free speech.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.