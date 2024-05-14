Potential Menendez corruption trial jurors are told US senators may be named or called as witnesses

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has told prospective jurors at the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez that a list of witnesses or individuals who could be mentioned as evidence is unfurled in coming weeks includes several U.S. senators. Judge Sidney H. Stein named Republican senators Marsha Blackburn and Lindsey Graham along with Democrats Cory Booker and Chris Van Hollen, among others. Menendez, a Democrat, has pleaded not guilty to bribery, extortion, fraud and obstruction of justice, along with acting as a foreign agent of Egypt. Prosecutors say he and his wife accepted bribes from three businessmen in exchange for official acts. His wife’s trial is scheduled for July.

By MIKE CATALINI and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

